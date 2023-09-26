K-State’s DJ Giddens receives national recognition

Kansas State running back DJ Giddens scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas State running back DJ Giddens scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)(Travis Heying | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State running back DJ Giddens has received national recognition for his stellar performance against UCF on Saturday.

The Junction City product has been named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week, as announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum on Tuesday.

Giddens was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. He posted a 200-yard, four-touchdown game on the ground for the Wildcats en route to the 44-31 victory, including 80+ yards receiving.

