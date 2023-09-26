K-State’s DJ Giddens receives national recognition

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State running back DJ Giddens has received national recognition for his stellar performance against UCF on Saturday.

The Junction City product has been named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week, as announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum on Tuesday.

Giddens was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. He posted a 200-yard, four-touchdown game on the ground for the Wildcats en route to the 44-31 victory, including 80+ yards receiving.

