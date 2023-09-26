Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for person of interest in Topeka area

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest involved in a fight.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest involved in a fight.(WCJB)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest who may be from the Topeka area.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said that on Aug. 26, deputies responded to a fight in progress at High Tide 21 Bar and Grill at Lake Perry.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim, Dalton Dennison, 29, of Hoyt, received traumatic head injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated investigators are looking for a man of interest who may be from the Topeka area.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office noted any information on this subject and his whereabouts may be emailed to tips@jfsoks.org or by calling 785-863-2765 between 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by calling 911.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka
Long-time Kansas representative to step down
Authorities describe the suspect a black female in her early 40s, standing about 5′8″ and...
FBI looking for Topeka bank robbery suspect
FILE
Homicide investigation opened after woman found dead in SE Kansas field
Junction City Police attempt to reunite children found on Sept. 25, 2023, with their parents.
Police find guardian of children found wandering in Junction City

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
FILE
Washburn amps up efforts to educate students on financial responsibility
FILE
Topeka covered wagon company competes for Coolest Thing Made in Kansas
A new fellow with the Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas plans to develop...
New KU Dole Institute of Politics Fellow to develop programming for sustainability