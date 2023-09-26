Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for person of interest in Topeka area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest who may be from the Topeka area.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said that on Aug. 26, deputies responded to a fight in progress at High Tide 21 Bar and Grill at Lake Perry.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim, Dalton Dennison, 29, of Hoyt, received traumatic head injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated investigators are looking for a man of interest who may be from the Topeka area.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office noted any information on this subject and his whereabouts may be emailed to tips@jfsoks.org or by calling 785-863-2765 between 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by calling 911.

