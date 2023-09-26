Jayhawks, Wildcats release full 2023-24 basketball schedules

Sunflower Showdown, David McCormack
Sunflower Showdown, David McCormack(Russell Luna, Big 12 Conference)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The full schedules for the 2023-24 men’s and women’s basketball seasons have been released.

Kansas men’s basketball’s slate features a Border War matchup in Lawrence on December 9th, a Big 12 opener hosting TCU, a Big 12/Big East Battle against the reigning National Champions UConn, and more exciting conference matchups in a new-look Big 12.

The defending Big 12 Champions’ full schedule with more information can be found here.

Kansas State men’s basketball, coming off an Elite Eight run, will begin conference play for the entire league, hosting UCF on January 6th. The Wildcats will host five Saturday conference games at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats will host the first Sunflower Showdown on February 5th, and the Jayhawks will host the next on March 5th.

K-State’s full schedule with more information can be found here.

The Big 12 women’s team’s schedules were announced on Tuesday as well.

The Jayhawks will open league play hosting West Virginia at Allen Fieldhouse on December 30th. Their full schedule with more info can be found here.

The Wildcats will begin conference play on the road against Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati on December 30th. They’ll return to Bramlage Coliseum to host Houston on January 3rd. Full schedule and more information here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka
Long-time Kansas representative to step down
FBI is searching for a Topeka bank robbery suspect.
FBI looking for Topeka bank robbery suspect
Junction City Police attempt to reunite children found on Sept. 25, 2023, with their parents.
Police find guardian of children found wandering in Junction City
FILE
Homicide investigation opened after woman found dead in SE Kansas field

Latest News

Kansas State running back DJ Giddens scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA...
K-State’s DJ Giddens receives national recognition
Washburn Rural's Payton Fink
Payton Fink is leading the way for Washburn Rural cross country
Payton Fink is leading the way for Washburn Rural cross country
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
Kansas hoops picks up 4-star recruit