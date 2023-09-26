Hunters cited after stashed birds found in North-Central Kansas

JAMESTOWN, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight hunters were cited after wildlife officials and a K9 found birds stashed on a marshy island in North-Central Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that on Saturday morning, Sept. 23, Game Warden Jake Brooke and K9 Kreed patrolled areas around Jamestown as Teal season opened.

After the team saw a group of eight hunters leave an island in the marsh with a limit of birds, KDWP said Kreed searched the island and found three additional birds that had been stashed.

Wildlife officials noted that the group admitted to party hunting and handed over another illegal bird. All eight were cited for being over the limit.

