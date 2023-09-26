Holton Elementary helps raise awareness about bullying during spirit week

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An elementary school in northeast Kansas is using its spirit week to help raise awareness about bullying.

This week is Holton Elementary School’s Spirit Week but school leaders also decided to promote anti-bullying throughout the week.

Monday, Sept. 25, was Pajama Day, also known as a day of “Putting Bullying to Rest. The next day — Tuesday, Sept. 26 — was a Dress Crazy Day. In addition, the students made hand print cut-outs with ways they can make a friend under a banner with a quote from “Barbie,” a recently popular character and movie — “To make a friend, you have to be a friend.”

”I think it is all about educating and making sure that the kids are aware of how to be kind because if they are not told how to do that,” said Danyel Rockwell, USD 336 social worker. “That is something you have to learn when you are young and you keep developing that as you get older. Focusing on empowering the kids to make good choices and being kind.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the students will dress up like Barbie, and Thursday, Sept. 28, is Hat Day.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.