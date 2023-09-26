Great Plains: America’s Lingering Wild showcases America’s Prairie at Flint Hills Discovery Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center (FHDC) opened its latest temporary exhibit, Great Plains: America’s Lingering Wild on Saturday.

The exhibit features 60 full-color photographs highlighting the Southern Plains, Northern Plains, and Tallgrass Prairie regions, insights and behind-the-scenes information from Michael Forsberg, and maps and diagrams of the Great Plains. The work of award-winning photographer Michael Forsberg discovers the beauty and majesty of America’s Great Plains. Forsberg traveled 100,000 miles over four years and crisscrossed the Plains from Canada to Mexico, capturing the wildlife, habitats, and conservation challenges in the continent’s heart.

Originally a book project, Forsberg set out to capture what some outside observers call “flyover country” to bring attention to and build appreciation for this often-overlooked region. Inspiring, informative, and timely – the exhibit is a love letter to this endangered ecosystem.

”So the Great Plains exhibit is a perfect fit for the Discovery Center here we’re all about celebrating our prairie here in Kansas and the Great Plains exhibit gives a lot of context so we understand our story here in Kansas but what about what going on in other parts of the country and how ecologically these places are all connected and so its just a critical story and a beautiful exhibit to see.” said Stephen Bridenstine, FHDC Assistant Director.

The exhibit will be at the Flint Hills Discovery Center until January 7th. A full list of sponsors and more information can be found on the website, www.flinthillsdiscovery.org/greatplains.

