Doorstep’s annual Neighbor Helping Neighbor walk comes amid time of high needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can take steps this weekend to help a Topeka organization lend a helping hand to people in need.

Lisa Cain with Doorstep visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their annual Neighbor Helping Neighbor one mile walk and 5k fun run.

Cain said this year’s event comes at a time when need is especially high. She said many service agencies saw demand for food assistance skyrocket when pandemic funds for food went away at the end of March. At Doorstep, she said numbers have doubled and tripled compared to last year. As a result, she said the organization has far exceeded what it had budgeted to purchase food this year.

The Neighbor Helping Neighbor Walk and 5K benefiting Doorstep Topeka is Sunday, Oct. 1 at Lake Shawnee Shelter Houses 1 & 2, West Edge Rd. Check-In and day-of registration begins at 1 p.m. with the one mile walk and 5K fun run starting at 2 p.m.

Registration is $30. Children age 10 and under are free with a paid adult. You can register at doorsteptopeka.org by clicking “events.”

