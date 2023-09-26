Collection drive slated to stock up Valeo’s Hope Team

A Fill the Van event to support Valeo’s Hope Team will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Topeka HyVee store, 2951 SW Wanamaker Rd.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can spread hope in the community with a trip to the grocery store this Saturday.

Aimee Copp Hasty with Valeo Behavioral Health visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their collection drive.

People are asked to contribute ramen noodles; canned meat, veggies and fruit; powdered milk and eggs; chips; granola bars; fruit snacks; fruit bars; cereal; and bottled water. The Hope Team will distribute items through Valeo’s various outreach programs.

Donations also may be made online at valeotopeka.org.

