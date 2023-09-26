Collection drive slated to stock up Valeo’s Hope Team

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can spread hope in the community with a trip to the grocery store this Saturday.

Aimee Copp Hasty with Valeo Behavioral Health visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their collection drive.

A Fill the Van event to support Valeo’s Hope Team will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Topeka HyVee store, 2951 SW Wanamaker Rd.

People are asked to contribute ramen noodles; canned meat, veggies and fruit; powdered milk and eggs; chips; granola bars; fruit snacks; fruit bars; cereal; and bottled water. The Hope Team will distribute items through Valeo’s various outreach programs.

Donations also may be made online at valeotopeka.org.

