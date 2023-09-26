1 dead after boat pulled into dam’s spillway, authorities say

A man is dead after officials said his boat was pulled into the Fort Loudoun Dam's spillway....
A man is dead after officials said his boat was pulled into the Fort Loudoun Dam's spillway. (Fort Loudoun Dam on the Tennessee River Tennessee Valley Authority/Twitter)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - One person died after their boat was pulled into a dam’s spillway in Tennessee, according to authorities.

WVLT reports the accident took place on Fort Loudoun Lake.

On Tuesday, officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said two men were aboard the boat, most likely fishing.

While on the lake, the boat was pulled into the spillway of Fort Loudoun Dam where it capsized.

Both men fell into the water. One of the men was rescued by an angler on another boat while the other was recovered dead at the dam.

The surviving man was taken to the hospital.

Officials recovered the boat for further analysis.

WVLT reports the man’s death marks the 24th boating death in the state this year.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka
Long-time Kansas representative to step down
Authorities describe the suspect a black female in her early 40s, standing about 5′8″ and...
FBI looking for Topeka bank robbery suspect
Junction City Police attempt to reunite children found on Sept. 25, 2023, with their parents.
Police find guardian of children found wandering in Junction City
FILE
Homicide investigation opened after woman found dead in SE Kansas field

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
Apple exec defends tech giant’s decision to make Google default search engine on Apple iPhones, Macs
An elementary school in northeast Kansas is using its spirit week to help raise awareness about...
Holton Elementary helps raise awareness about bullying during spirit week
Holton Elementary helps raise awareness about bullying during spirit week
Holton Elementary helps raise awareness about bullying during spirit week
Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is honored during a ceremony for the...
Brooks Robinson, Orioles third baseman with 16 Gold Gloves, has died. He was 86