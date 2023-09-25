Two arrested after stolen vehicle, drugs found in South Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver and passenger were arrested in South Topeka when deputies in Shawnee Co. found a pickup reported stolen over the weekend and found drugs inside.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, deputies stopped a white Ford F250 in the 3700 block of SW Burlingame Rd. when they learned it had been reported stolen.

During the traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office said illegal drugs were also found in the pickup. The driver, identified as Thomas L. Hutchison, 35, of Topeka, and the passenger, Terry L. Jones, 58, of Topeka, were both arrested as a result.

Hutchison was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Possession of opaites

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Possession of stolen property - valued between $1,500 and $25,000

Vehicle liability insurance required

Jones was booked into jail on City of Topeka bench warrants.

As of Monday, Hutchison remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set. Jones remains in jail on a $1,640 bond and no court appearance set.

