TRM Ministries hosts Praise Night fundraiser

TRM Ministries hosts Praise Night fundraiser
By Claire Decatur
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Rescue Ministries put on a Night of Praise fundraiser.

The event was hosted at Fellowship bible church to bring the community together for worship and stories.

The doors opened at 6 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m. preformed by local churches.

“One of the team members had an idea to do a worship night and instantly I had a peace about that because it was a way to bring the community together where we’re no longer worried about what were different at,” said Executive Director La Manda Broyles. “I think that there’s a heaviness right now that a lot of people are facing and we wanted this to be a time of positivity and worshiping our Lord.”

Entry was free but people were encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the missions food pantry that is open every Tuesday and Thursday.

Throughout the night, people told stories of the mission providing them with the love of Jesus - along with food, clothing and shelter.

“I’d say the biggest message for us is just unity, we want to come together behind a cause of those experiencing homelessness and hunger,” said Communications Director Josh Turley.

Mid-service special guest SJ Hazim lead a prayer time for the mission and the city as well.

“A lot of people right now are facing challenges. Whether its mental illness, financial challenges, or depression, we just want them to know that there is hope in the Lord and that not everything really lies on your shoulders. You have a village here in your community with the Rescue Mission and we want there to be hope for people,” said Broyles.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two people have been hospitalized following a three-vehicle fatality...
One dead, two hospitalized following three-vehicle fatality crash in Marshall Co.
A motorcycle wreck has traffic blocked on Wanamaker Rd.
Wanamaker blocked off following motorcycle wreck
A driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing a two-vehicle injury crash in Wyandotte County.
Driver falls asleep leading to two-vehicle injury crash in Wyandotte Co.
FILE
Overnight shooting believed to be connected to 2022 attempted murder
Two people are dead following a structure fire in Lyon County.
Two dead following house fire Friday morning in Lyon County

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
La Manda Broyles speaking at the TRM Ministries Praise Night fundraiser.
TRM Ministries hosts Praise Night fundraiser
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after scoring during the second half of an...
Chiefs dominate Bears to move to 2-1 on season
Washburn soccer hosts Nebraska Kearney
Washburn soccer shuts out Nebraska Kearney 4-0