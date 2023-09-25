TRM Ministries hosts Praise Night fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Rescue Ministries put on a Night of Praise fundraiser.

The event was hosted at Fellowship bible church to bring the community together for worship and stories.

The doors opened at 6 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m. preformed by local churches.

“One of the team members had an idea to do a worship night and instantly I had a peace about that because it was a way to bring the community together where we’re no longer worried about what were different at,” said Executive Director La Manda Broyles. “I think that there’s a heaviness right now that a lot of people are facing and we wanted this to be a time of positivity and worshiping our Lord.”

Entry was free but people were encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the missions food pantry that is open every Tuesday and Thursday.

Throughout the night, people told stories of the mission providing them with the love of Jesus - along with food, clothing and shelter.

“I’d say the biggest message for us is just unity, we want to come together behind a cause of those experiencing homelessness and hunger,” said Communications Director Josh Turley.

Mid-service special guest SJ Hazim lead a prayer time for the mission and the city as well.

“A lot of people right now are facing challenges. Whether its mental illness, financial challenges, or depression, we just want them to know that there is hope in the Lord and that not everything really lies on your shoulders. You have a village here in your community with the Rescue Mission and we want there to be hope for people,” said Broyles.

