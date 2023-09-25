Topeka Police search for individual connected to Family Dollar robbery

Police attempt to identify an individual connected to a Family Dollar robbery on Sept. 25, 2023.
Police attempt to identify an individual connected to a Family Dollar robbery on Sept. 25, 2023.(Topeka Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are in search of an individual they believe is connected to a recent theft at a local Family Dollar.

The Topeka Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify an individual who may be connected to an ongoing robbery investigation.

TPD noted that the recent robbery was reported at the Family Dollar at 501 SE 21st St.

If anyone knows who the person may be or has information about the crime, they should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

