Starting off Fall high and dry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-term weather pattern is forecast to take place in NE Kansas over the next week or so.

Warm, dry and sunny – that will be the main weather story for the foreseeable future as NE Kansas will experience well above average temperatures for the end of September, and likely lasting into the first few days of October.

Each day is expected to be a little bit warmer than the last - Monday’s high should be a few degrees warmer than yesterday’s with the middle 80s expected across much of the region with some of us potentially reaching the upper 80s.

Plentiful sunshine is expected with very few clouds. Dew points will be relatively low with humidity staying at comfortable levels. Overnight lows for Monday night should be in the middle 50s once again.

Looking ahead towards the next several days, this pattern will continue as both high and low temperatures gradually begin to rise. At the peak of this warmth we may see high temperatures enter the lower 90s. Low temperatures over this time may reach into the middle 60s.

Chances of rain throughout the week will be extremely low, with the highest percentage of rain chances being Tuesday night at only 15%.

Temperatures will start to cool slightly by the end of this upcoming weekend but we will still likely be within the 80s throughout this time.

Hopefully fall temperatures will begin to be more widespread as we had further into the season

