Single-vehicle crash slows traffic on I-70 in Topeka

Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 near S.W. MacVicar in Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning that slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 70 in Topeka.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. on I-70 just east of S.W. MacVicar.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the driver of a silver Honda Accord car fell asleep at the wheel and the vehicle left the roadway to the right -- or north -- side.

No serious injuries were reported.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

