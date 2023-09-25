PANT plans pair of October fundraisers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An unexpected event can change your life, including how you might be able to care for your pet.

That’s where the Pet Assistance Network of Topeka (PANT) comes in.

Tonya Wendling and Libby Adams with PANT visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about a couple events coming up to support PANT’s work.

PANT covers the cost of temporary boarding of pets for people who suddenly find themselves homeless, or seniors who might face a short-term health issue. They work with the Topeka Rescue Mission and Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging to assist qualified individuals.

PANT is holding two fundraising events Saturday, Oct. 21 at The Foundry, 400 SW 33rd St. The Howl-iday Craft Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by the Pawblo Picasso Gala from 6 to 10 p.m. There is no admission to shop at the craft fair. Vendor space is still available for $30 or $40, depending on booth size. Tickets for the Gala are $30 each or two for $50, and should be purchased by Oct. 14. The gala will include dinner, silent auction, live music and an art project.

To reserve booth or purchase tickets, visit topekapant.org.

