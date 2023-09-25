PANT plans pair of October fundraisers

Pet Assistance Network of Topeka is holding a Howl-iday Craft Fair and Pawblo Picasso Gala Oct. 21 at The Foundry.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An unexpected event can change your life, including how you might be able to care for your pet.

That’s where the Pet Assistance Network of Topeka (PANT) comes in.

Tonya Wendling and Libby Adams with PANT visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about a couple events coming up to support PANT’s work.

PANT covers the cost of temporary boarding of pets for people who suddenly find themselves homeless, or seniors who might face a short-term health issue. They work with the Topeka Rescue Mission and Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging to assist qualified individuals.

PANT is holding two fundraising events Saturday, Oct. 21 at The Foundry, 400 SW 33rd St. The Howl-iday Craft Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by the Pawblo Picasso Gala from 6 to 10 p.m. There is no admission to shop at the craft fair. Vendor space is still available for $30 or $40, depending on booth size. Tickets for the Gala are $30 each or two for $50, and should be purchased by Oct. 14. The gala will include dinner, silent auction, live music and an art project.

To reserve booth or purchase tickets, visit topekapant.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Overnight shooting believed to be connected to 2022 attempted murder
Stephanie Ramos sings the national anthem ahead of the Chiefs-Bears game on Sept. 24, 2023.
Familiar faces light up screens in Topeka during Chiefs pregame ceremonies
Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Two families continue their attempt to raise enough money to bring the bodies of two women home...
Families raise money to bring bodies of missing Emporia women home
Samuel Traynham
High-speed chase on Highway 75 leads to Auburn man’s drug arrest

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
Pet Assistance Network of Topeka is holding two fundraising events Oct. 21: a craft fair and a...
PANT plans pair of October fundraisers
Authorities describe the suspect a black female in her early 40s, standing about 5′8″ and...
FBI looking for Topeka bank robbery suspect
Janae Marks, author of the Zoe Washington book series, will visit Topeka on Oct. 2.
Author behind Zoe Washington young reader series visiting Topeka