One sent to hospital after attack in stolen car in Oakland neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to a local hospital after they were attacked in a vehicle that had also been reported stolen in the Oakland neighborhood.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of NE Michigan Ave. with reports of an assault.

When first responders arrived, they said they found one person had been attacked in a vehicle that had allegedly been stolen. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released. No further information is available as the investigation remains ongoing.

