Looking for work? KANSASWORKS plans virtual job fair

KANSASWORKS is hosting a virtual state agency job fair 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state of Kansas has the ‘help wanted’ sign out.

Nancy McNealey with KANSASWORKS visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their virtual job fair for state agencies.

The event is coming up 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. McNealey said people will be able to find hundreds of opportunities from 10 state agencies. She said the positions cover a wide range of experience and education requirements.

The upcoming event is just one resource available for people looking for a job. McNealey said people can visit the Kansas Workforce Centers around the state for free, in-person assistance with job searches, resume preparation and other services.

To register for the upcoming virtual job fair, find other events, or locate a Workforce Center near you, visit www.kansasworks.com.

