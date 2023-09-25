Long-time Kansas representative to step down

“After two decades of elected public service, I am announcing my intent to step away from my seat in the Kansas House of Representatives effective October 16. Serving our community and our families has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Now is the time for me to focus on my community involvement, to give more attention to my law practice, and, most importantly, to enjoy these next few years with our family as our sons start their own careers and before our daughter goes off to college.

I’m proud of what we have accomplished this past decade in the Legislature. The things I set out to do in this role were to better our business climate, support our local schools, and give Northern Shawnee County a strong voice in the Statehouse. By leaving now and giving our next representative an extra year of experience, it is my hope our district will retain some seniority and continue to hold a strong position of advocacy for our families, our schools, and our businesses.

Thank you for the privilege of serving. I will forever value the support you have given me in this role, your friendship, and your willingness to join me in my commitment to furthering our community and the entire State of Kansas. I look forward to working with the next representative our district chooses through this transition, and to remaining engaged in our community’s future like I have always been.”