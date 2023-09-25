Long-time Kansas representative to step down

Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas state representative who served his community for years is stepping away from his seat.

Fred Patton, the representative for the 50th House district, released a statement shown below that he is stepping away from his House of Representatives seat on October 16 saying he wants to focus more on his law practice and his family.

