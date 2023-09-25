Li’i the dolphin, companion of Lolita the orca, moved to San Antonio

Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.
Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.(SeaWorld San Antonio)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dolphin at a Florida aquarium who spent the last few years sharing a tank with Lolita the orca has been moved to SeaWorld in San Antonio.

Li’i’s companion, Lolita, also known as Toki, was the oldest orca in captivity when she died at Miami Seaquarium in August at about the age of 57.

Li’i is a 40-year-old pacific white-sided dolphin. They can live more than 40 years.

According to Miami Seaquarium, Li’i will now live out his life at SeaWorld San Antonio with other dolphins of his species and receive “world class care.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Overnight shooting believed to be connected to 2022 attempted murder
Stephanie Ramos sings the national anthem ahead of the Chiefs-Bears game on Sept. 24, 2023.
Familiar faces light up screens in Topeka during Chiefs pregame ceremonies
Two families continue their attempt to raise enough money to bring the bodies of two women home...
Families raise money to bring bodies of missing Emporia women home
Samuel Traynham
High-speed chase on Highway 75 leads to Auburn man’s drug arrest
The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a little...
UPDATE: KCPD locates family of child dropped off at fire station

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
Payments on federal student loans are set to resume next month for the first time in three...
Advice to help plan ahead for upcoming student loan payments
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students
FILE
Cause of early-morning East Topeka fire remains unidentified
The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the...
8 injured when JetBlue flight from Ecuador hits severe turbulence as it approaches Fort Lauderdale