Library’s farmers market offers Topekans final chance to purchase local produce

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A summer market planned at the Topeka Shawnee Co. Public Library is closing soon. Don’t miss your chance to purchase locally-grown produce and goods.

Since May 8, the Public Library hosted farmers and many other proprietors to sell their produce and goods in its parking lot. So, these vendors can operate, build, and promote their business while building new relationships and benefiting the local economy.

“People like to support the local economy,” said Debbie Genova of Genova Farm’s Produce from Nortonville, Kansas. “The local economy is very important to all of us, so if they can buy something that is here instead of coming from Mexico — it’s a good thing. Or California.”

”There are a lot of challenges with brick and mortar,” said Nancy Clasemann, owner of Baking Traditions. “Just with the overhead expenses and getting people in the door sometimes is half the trouble. COVID did put a slowdown on some of that too, but one of the advantages of doing things like [the] market or even direct to [the] customer is the fact that you are getting immediate feedback from the customers. On what they are excited to see and establishing those relationships so, that they keep coming back to purchase from you.”

They have items such as baked goods, cookies, jams, muffins, fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, and more, including items popular during the fall season.

“Seeing what’s in season, I try to reflect that,” said Clasemann. “We’re coming to the end of peach season, but we are into pumpkin season, and cranberry season is on the horizon. We are going into what I affectionately call pie season, which is Thanksgiving time.”

You still have one more chance to attend the market. Monday, October 2, is the last day from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.