KSHSAA reveals new classifications for the next two school years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KSHSAA announced new classifications for the 2024-25 football season and 2023-24 non-football class changes.

The full list of 2024-25 football changes can be found here.

Notable changes for football is Rossville and Horton moving from 2A to 1A, Cair Paravel moving up to 1A, St. Marys and Oskaloosa moving up to 2A, and Royal Valley moving down to 2A. Burlingame is also moving from 8M-I to 8M-II.

The full list of 2023-24 non-football changes can be found here.

