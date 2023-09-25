Johnny Kaw’s set to defend “Best Chili in the Ville” title as Chili Crawl approaches

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar is set to defend its title of “Best Chili in the Ville” again in 2023 as its 11 other competitors continue to prepare for the annual Chili Crawl.

The Manhattan Optimists Club says that between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, a dozen of Aggieville’s finest eateries will compete in the 21st annual Chili Crawl.

Officials noted that tickets for the event are set to go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 27, for $20 each. A sampling of chili at each restaurant and an ice cream dessert are included. To purchase tickets, click HERE.

Those who participate in the tour will get the chance to vote for their favorite bowl of chili. The winning restaurant will receive the honor of “Best Chili in the Ville.” Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar is set to compete to defend its 2022 title.

The Optimists Club indicated that participating restaurants include:

  • Bluestem Bistro
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Dirty Dawg Saloon
  • Kite’s Bar and Grill
  • Goolsby’s
  • Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar
  • Nico’s Little Italy
  • O’Malley’s Alley
  • Porters Bar & Deli
  • ZL Smoothie
  • McCool’s Bar & Kitchen
  • Cold Stone Creamery (serving ice cream)

The club noted that the chili crawl is its annual fundraiser to support local youth.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

