Indictment with hate crime allegations says Hells Angels attacked three Black men in San Diego

Seventeen people have been indicted on various charges involving an attack on three Black men...
Seventeen people have been indicted on various charges involving an attack on three Black men by members of the Hells Angels biker gang.(San Diego County District Attorney)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Seventeen people pleaded not guilty Monday to various charges involving an attack on three Black men by members of the Hells Angels biker gang in San Diego this year, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said.

The victims, ages 19, 20 and 21, were suddenly chased and attacked in San Diego’s Ocean Beach neighborhood on June 6, subjected to a racial epithet and told they didn’t belong there, prosecutors said in a news release.

One escaped injury by running, another was punched, kicked and knocked unconscious, and the third was stabbed in the chest by a Hells Angels leader after being beaten by other bikers but survived, prosecutors said.

On Sept. 13, a grand jury indicted 14 people for allegedly taking part in the assault, including an allegation that it was carried out in association with a criminal street gang. The grand jury included hate crime allegations against 11 of the defendants.

“The grand jury added three additional defendants because the trio (allegedly) helped drive the stabber from the scene and back to the Hells Angels Clubhouse in El Cajon,” the DA’s office said in its news release.

The most serious charge, attempted murder, was brought against the alleged gang leader accused of the stabbing. The grand jury added three more defendants on charges of being accessories after the fact for allegedly helping to drive the leader away from the scene.

“In San Diego County, we cannot, and will not tolerate violence and racism of any nature, much less crimes like this hateful, vicious, and unprovoked attack,” District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement.

All 17 defendants were arrested on Sept. 21. They entered pleas Monday during their arraignments on an array of charges that carry possible sentences ranging from three years to life in prison. Trial was set for Nov. 14.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Overnight shooting believed to be connected to 2022 attempted murder
Stephanie Ramos sings the national anthem ahead of the Chiefs-Bears game on Sept. 24, 2023.
Familiar faces light up screens in Topeka during Chiefs pregame ceremonies
Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Two families continue their attempt to raise enough money to bring the bodies of two women home...
Families raise money to bring bodies of missing Emporia women home
Samuel Traynham
High-speed chase on Highway 75 leads to Auburn man’s drug arrest

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
13 News at Six
Long-time Kansas representative to step down
A summer market planned at the Topeka Shawnee Co. Public Library is closing soon. Don’t miss...
Library’s farmers market offers Topekans final chance to purchase local produce
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez rejects calls to resign, says cash found in home was not bribe proceeds
Parents express their concerns after their child was left, unnoticed for several hours, on a...
Parents voice frustrations after their 7-year-old was left on school bus for hours