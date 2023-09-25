Homicide investigation opened after woman found dead in SE Kansas field

PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - Investigators are looking for information about the whereabouts of a woman who was found dead in a field in Southeastern Kansas over the weekend.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, the Parsons Police Department and Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office were notified of a body discovered in a field in the area of 20000 and Ness Rd. in a rural part of the county south of Parsons.

Law enforcement officials said a woman’s body was found about a half mile west of the intersection.

KBI said the Sheriff’s Office requested its aid with the investigation. The Crime Scene Response Team was dispatched and investigators found evidence the woman had been murdered.

Agents identified the woman as Kylie Caldwell, 28, of Parsons. She was last seen early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about Caldwell’s whereabouts over the weekend or about the case in general should report it to the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-795-2565.

