Governor attempts to quash Medicaid myths as legislative session nears

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Medicaid expansion remains first on Governor Laura Kelly’s list of to-do’s in her last term she has taken the time to address some myths about the burden on Kansans.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that she launched her “Healthy Workers, Healthy Economy” tour earlier in September to rally support for Medicaid expansion. As she pushes for the legislature to vote to accept federal funds that would enable thousands more Kansans access to health insurance, she wanted to quash some myths.

While many claim that Medicaid expansion encourages able-bodied residents to remain unemployed, Gov. Kelly said that is just not the case. Enrolees are actually more likely to be working or looking for work than the rest of the general public - unless they are ill or have other family responsibilities. More than 80% of working-age, able-bodied adults enrolled in the program work full or part-time, act as caregivers or are students.

Kelly said the most common jobs among adults in the coverage gap include cashier, cook, waitstaff, construction worker, housekeeper, retail salesperson and janitor. These are all jobs that are essential to the economy but are in industries that do not always provide health insurance.

Meanwhile, the Governor noted that surveys from Ohio and Michigan found that Medicaid expansion made it easier for beneficiaries to find steady work. Census data also found that there are nearly 140,000 Kansans who work do not have health insurance.

The second argument from Medicaid nay-sayers Kelly said she would like to examine is that Kansans cannot afford expansions in the program. However, research from states like Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana and Virginia all show that states save money with expansions because they spend less on incarceration and services and increase revenue.

The Governor indicated that the Sunflower State does not save money by refusing to expand - it is simply an opportunity lost to bring tax dollars back into the state. Since states have had the option to expand, Kansas has lost more than $6.6 billion which could have gone to support rural hospitals. If the program is expanded, the state could receive an additional $370 million - on top of normal expansion funds - over the next two years, which would cover Kansas’ share of expansion costs for up to 8 years.

Kelly also claims that expansions will not raise taxes for everyday Kansans. Currently, 38 out of 40 states have not increased taxes for residents to pay for expansion. In the two states where taxes did increase, it was approved by voters through a ballot referendum. Arkansas was also able to use savings from expansions to cut state income taxes.

Lastly, the Governor said Medicaid expansions would not exacerbate the mental health crisis. Expanding access to health insurance through Medicaid would also expand access to mental health services. Without access to care, individuals who have experienced a mental health crisis or struggle with substance abuse frequently end up in emergency rooms or jails which has put a huge strain on hospitals, courts and law enforcement.

Kelly noted that research has found expansion is associated with improved access to care and medication for those with depression - even in communities that experience a mental health profession shortage. Expansions are also associated with the increased chance that residents will seek treatment in a timely manner and use medication was prescribed.

The Governor has encouraged Kansans to contact their legislators to make sure they know that Medicaid expansion would cut costs for residents, save rural hospitals and grow the economy. It is first required to pass in the upcoming legislative season.

