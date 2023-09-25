FBI looking for Topeka bank robbery suspect

Authorities describe the suspect a black female in her early 40s, standing about 5′8″ and weighing around 180 lbs., wearing a red shirt, reading glasses, and a brown wig.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened Monday afternoon in the Capital City.

The robbery occurred just before 3 p.m. at the Capitol Federal Savings Bank at 1201 SW Topeka Blvd. The FBI says a woman threatened a teller for cash with a weapon she mentioned but never showed, before running away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities describe the suspect a black female in her early 40s, standing about 5′8″ and weighing around 180 lbs., wearing a red shirt, reading glasses, and a brown wig.

Anyone with information should call the the FBI office in Topeka, KS at 785-235-3811 or Topeka Police Dept. at 785-364-9800.

They can also file a tip to the TIPS Hotline, (816) 474-TIPS, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit an electronic tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov.

