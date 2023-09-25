Driver seriously injured after blown tire causes grain truck to roll off bridge

HEALY, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver was rushed to a hospital in Wichita over the weekend after a blown tire caused his grain truck to roll off a bridge in Western Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of Dodge Rd. and County Road 200 - about 3.5 miles south of Healy - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1987 Ford grain truck driven by Joel S. Herndon, 56, of Dighton, had been headed south on Dodge Rd. when the truck’s right rear tire blew.

KHP said the loss of the tire caused Herndon to lose control of the vehicle and hit a bridge rail. The truck then continued to roll east - off the bridge - and crashed facing south next to the bridge.

First responders said Herndon was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.