CUTE: First-grader reads to residents of senior living center

A 7-year-old girl began bringing books to read to the elderly residents at a Minnesota living care center. (SOURCE: KARE)
By Boyd Huppert
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KARE) – A Minnesota first-grader is brightening the day of senior citizens, one book at a time.

Maggie Kuznia is a 7-year-old with a love for reading and chatting. The natural storyteller soon began reading to the elderly residents of a senior living center in East Grand Forks.

Maggie’s mother, Tiffany Kuznia, works at Heritage Grove and often brings her daughter to work with her.

“Well, I guess it all started with storm days,” Kuznia said. “She couldn’t go to day care, anything like that, so she’d come to work with me.”

One day about five months ago, Kuznia said her daughter was packing up her bag. When Kuznia reminded her to bring her Nintendo Switch, she said Maggie told her she wasn’t going to bring the game console and instead was bringing books to read to the residents.

On that day, Maggie began to make new friends.

She began making the rounds, reading to residents like 96-year-old Margaret Sondreai and Patti Griggs, who used to teach first grade.

No other child starting first grade has had so many reading tutors.

“It’s helped tremendously and it builds up her confidence in reading too,” Kuznia said. “She falls asleep every night with a book in her hand. Every morning there’s like three or four books in her bed.”

Maggie’s grandfather also works at Heritage Grove.

Joani Benson, another resident, isn’t Maggie’s grandmother, but she plays the part well when the two share a book.

“At least once or twice a week. So, whatever she wants to read that day is what she packs up,” Kuznia said.

Through her own actions, the young storyteller has made a new story of her own.

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Overnight shooting believed to be connected to 2022 attempted murder
Stephanie Ramos sings the national anthem ahead of the Chiefs-Bears game on Sept. 24, 2023.
Familiar faces light up screens in Topeka during Chiefs pregame ceremonies
Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Two families continue their attempt to raise enough money to bring the bodies of two women home...
Families raise money to bring bodies of missing Emporia women home
Samuel Traynham
High-speed chase on Highway 75 leads to Auburn man’s drug arrest

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
Pet Assistance Network of Topeka is holding two fundraising events Oct. 21: a craft fair and a...
PANT plans pair of October fundraisers
Pet Assistance Network of Topeka is holding two fundraising events Oct. 21: a craft fair and a...
PANT plans pair of October fundraisers
Authorities describe the suspect a black female in her early 40s, standing about 5′8″ and...
FBI looking for Topeka bank robbery suspect
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb