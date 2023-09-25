Crash backs up traffic Monday morning on US-24 highway in North Topeka

A crash during rush-hour Monday morning at US-24 highway and N. Kansas Avenue in North Topeka...
A crash during rush-hour Monday morning at US-24 highway and N. Kansas Avenue in North Topeka backed up traffic but resulted in no reports of serious injuries.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash during rush-hour Monday morning in North Topeka backed up traffic but resulted in no reports of serious injuries.

The collision was reported around 8:15 a.m. Monday at US-24 highway and N. Kansas Avenue.

Traffic on westbound US-24 was backed up as crews responded to the scene.

Check wibw.com later for more details.

