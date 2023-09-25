Crash backs up traffic Monday morning on US-24 highway in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash during rush-hour Monday morning in North Topeka backed up traffic but resulted in no reports of serious injuries.

The collision was reported around 8:15 a.m. Monday at US-24 highway and N. Kansas Avenue.

Traffic on westbound US-24 was backed up as crews responded to the scene.

Check wibw.com later for more details.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.