Crash backs up traffic Monday morning on US-24 highway in North Topeka
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash during rush-hour Monday morning in North Topeka backed up traffic but resulted in no reports of serious injuries.
The collision was reported around 8:15 a.m. Monday at US-24 highway and N. Kansas Avenue.
Traffic on westbound US-24 was backed up as crews responded to the scene.
Check wibw.com later for more details.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.