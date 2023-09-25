Circuit breaker theft leaves Manhattan Menards $1,140 short

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are in search of two unknown suspects who stole more than $1,140 in circuit breakers from the Menards in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, law enforcement officials were called to Menards in the 500 block of McCall Rd. with reports of theft.

When RCPD arrived, it said employees of the business reported two unknown suspects had stolen various circuit breakers. The crime cost the company about $1,143.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

