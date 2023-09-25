Cause of early-morning East Topeka fire remains unidentified

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of an early morning fire over the weekend in East Topeka remains unidentified as crews extinguished the blaze.

The Topeka Fire Department tells 13 NEWS that around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, emergency crews were called to the 2800 block of SE 6th Ave. with reports of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found smoke and flames bursting from a single-story home and began a defensive attack from the outside.

When crews were able to search the house, they said they found no occupants were home at the time of the blaze.

TFD noted that the fire was extinguished around 2 a.m. No damage estimates have been released and a cause has not yet been identified.

