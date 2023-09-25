Burlingame woman arrested for drug possession

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Burlingame woman is in custody for drug possession following the investigation of a suspicious vehicle.

On the night of September 24, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office dispatched a deputy to investigate a suspicious vehicle at the Casey’s General Store, 105 S. Topeka Ave, in Carbondale.

The deputy located illegal narcotics during contact with the reported vehicle and occupants.

As a result, an occupant of the vehicle, 43-year-old Casey L. Kinney of Burlingame, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Criminal use of weapons

