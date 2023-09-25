Burlingame woman arrested for drug possession

Casey L. Kinney
Casey L. Kinney(OSAGE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 43 minutes ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Burlingame woman is in custody for drug possession following the investigation of a suspicious vehicle.

On the night of September 24, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office dispatched a deputy to investigate a suspicious vehicle at the Casey’s General Store, 105 S. Topeka Ave, in Carbondale.

The deputy located illegal narcotics during contact with the reported vehicle and occupants.

As a result, an occupant of the vehicle, 43-year-old Casey L. Kinney of Burlingame, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Criminal use of weapons

