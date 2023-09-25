Author behind Zoe Washington young reader series visiting Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Even if you don’t know her work, your kids might be fans!

Best-selling author Janae Marks is coming to Topeka next week. Ginger Park with the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

Park said Marks is behind the Zoe Washington series of books, targeted toward middle-school age readers. The initial story, From the Desk of Zoe Washington, shares how Zoe receives a letter from her father, who is incarcerated, and works to prove his innocence. Park said Marks does a great job balancing the serious themes of her stories, with lighter-hearted threads, such as Zoe’s talents for baking.

Janae Marks will speak at TSCPL from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2. She’ll also sign books during her appearance.

Marks will include visits to two Topeka elementary schools while she’s in town, encouraging young people to read.

