$662K headed to help house homeless veterans in the Great Plains

FILE
FILE(Live 5)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $662,000 is headed to the Great Plains region to help homeless veterans find sustainable housing and clinical services.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says that on Friday, Sept. 22, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs joined it in awarding $16.1 million in HUD-VA Supportive Housing vouchers to 71 agencies across the nation. Around 135 of these vouchers fall within the Great Plains region, which includes Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.

“HUD is excited to award new HUD-VASH vouchers to 71 public housing agencies across the country to address homelessness among veterans,” said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These vouchers will help us get homeless veterans and their families off the streets and into affordable housing. This investment represents our commitment to making veteran homelessness a thing of the past.”

The agencies noted that the funds are meant to help homeless veterans and their families find sustainable permanent housing.

“The award of these additional HUD-VASH vouchers to the public housing authorities within Region VII, serves to illustrate that we have not forgotten those who have given so much to this country,” said Region 7 Administrator, Ulysses Clayborn. “HUD will not rest until the homelessness issue affecting veterans and so many others is fully addressed.”

Officials indicated that the HUD-VASH program provides housing and supportive services to veterans who experience homelessness through a combination of rental assistance from HUD with case management and clinical services provided by the VA.

The team said the joint efforts have resulted in an 11% reduction in houseless veterans since early 2020. This is the most significant decline in half a decade. Regional awardees include:

StateAgencyVouchers AcceptedFinal Award
IowaCity of Sioux City Housing Authority5$24,593
KansasWichita Housing Authority60$292,630
MissouriSt. Louis Housing Authority 10$53,202
MissouriHousing Authority of St. Louis County 10$62,674
MissouriHousing Authority of the City of Springfield, Mo. 25$110,130
MissouriHousing Authority of the City of Joplin, Mo. 20$94,726
MissouriFranklin County, Mo., PHA5$24,060

To see a full list of awardees, click HERE.

