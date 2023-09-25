2-vehicle crash in W. Topeka sends car into Kansas Dental Association building

A Mazda 6 car came to rest against the Kansas Dental Association building at 5200 S.W. Huntoon after a two-car crash late Monday morning in west Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter and Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The workday was briefly interrupted for employees of the Kansas Dental Association after a 2-vehicle collision sent a sedan into their building.

First responders closed the left turn lane from Fairlawn to Huntoon St. as crews cleared the scene of a 2-vehicle collision that involved a building.

The crash was reported around 11:15 a.m.

Officials told 13 NEWS that one vehicle had been headed east on SW Huntoon St. while the other was headed west. The westbound vehicle stopped to make a lefthand turn and collided with the eastbound vehicle.

The impact sent a white Mazda 6 through the sign of the Kansas Dental Association and into the KDA facility. Two employees told 13 NEWS they heard the collision and felt the brick building shake shortly after.

A blue Nissan Sentra was left disabled in the intersection.

A Nissan is left disabled after a collision on Sept. 25, 2023.
A Nissan is left disabled after a collision on Sept. 25, 2023.(WIBW/Eric Ives)

No damage was believed to be inside the facility, however, officials said they would be unable to tell if there was damage to the outside of the building until the vehicle was towed away.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

