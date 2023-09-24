Winning numbers drawn for $750 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached at $750 million, the seventh-largest in the lottery’s history, ahead of Saturday’s night drawing.

The jackpot’s cash value is $350.6 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The winning numbers are 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and 21.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings, including the most recent one Wednesday.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Injury accident involving a semi, backs up traffic in Topeka Friday Morning
A motorcycle wreck has traffic blocked on Wanamaker Rd.
Wanamaker blocked off following motorcycle wreck
Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune
Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune
Two people are dead following a structure fire in Lyon County.
Two dead following house fire Friday morning in Lyon County
John Coffman, Montanna Luker
Meth, gun found during S. Topeka traffic stop, 2 arrested

Latest News

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Prairie Trail Middle School educator named 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
Prairie Trail Middle School educator named 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a...
With House Republicans in turmoil, colleagues implore GOP holdouts not to shut down government
Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Southern East Coast hit by flooding as Ophelia weakens to tropical depression and moves north