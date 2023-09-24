Weekend rollover crash sends Reading teen to local hospital

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A weekend rollover crash sent one teenager from Reading to a local hospital after their pickup collided with a barbed wire fence.

KVOE reports that around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, emergency crews were called to the 2100 block of K-99 - between Admire and Emporia - with reports of a rollover crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a pickup truck driven by Rowan Humphreys, 15, of Reading, had been headed south. For an unknown reason, the pickup veered off the highway. Humphreys overcorrected which sent the vehicle across the highway and into a barbed wire fence where it flipped.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office said Humphreys was injured during the crash and was taken to a local hospital, however, no further information has been released. Humphreys was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

