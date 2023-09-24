WATCH: Skydiver lands perfectly on inflatable unicorn

A skydiver at a festival in England performed an impressive stunt by landing on an inflatable...
A skydiver at a festival in England performed an impressive stunt by landing on an inflatable unicorn.(Skydiver Langer/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An incredible feat took place at a skydiving festival in England this month.

In Langar, Nottinghamshire, a skydiver performed a stunt where he landed perfectly on an inflatable unicorn on Sept. 6.

The competition was only open to people who had completed at least 200 jumps previously.

Jan Zackl was the only skydiver who managed to land directly on top of the inflatable unicorn.

More information on the festival held in Langar and skydiving courses can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

One person is dead and two people have been hospitalized following a three-vehicle fatality...
One dead, two hospitalized following three-vehicle fatality crash in Marshall Co.
A motorcycle wreck has traffic blocked on Wanamaker Rd.
Wanamaker blocked off following motorcycle wreck
A driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing a two-vehicle injury crash in Wyandotte County.
Driver falls asleep leading to two-vehicle injury crash in Wyandotte Co.
Two people are dead following a structure fire in Lyon County.
Two dead following house fire Friday morning in Lyon County
A new survey from 2022, shows the Federal Trade Commission received more than 1.1 million...
Experts warn identity theft is on the rise nationwide

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
FILE - Participants take part in the annual LA Pride Parade in West Hollywood, Calif., Sunday,...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bills to enhance the state’s protections for LGBTQ+ people
Waves generated by Tropical Storm Ophelia crash up on the banks of the Potomac River along...
Weakening Ophelia still poses a risk of coastal flooding and heavy rain in some parts of the US
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn...
Former President Jimmy Carter makes appearance at peanut festival ahead of his 99th birthday