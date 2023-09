TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn soccer put on a dominant performance against Nebraska Kearney on Sunday afternoon.

The Ichabods shut the Lopers out 4-0. Goals came from Jadyn Allen, Viviana Soto-Herrera, Josie Boyle and Riley Painter.

Washburn will be back at home on Friday to host Rogers State at Yager Stadium at 6:00 p.m.

