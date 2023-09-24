Topeka Zoo celebrates World Rivers Day

Topeka Zoo celebrates World Rivers Day by spreading awareness.
By Claire Decatur
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today the Topeka Zoo hosted a celebration for World Rivers Day.

Starting at 12 p.m., kids of all ages stopped by to make an edible earth or hand colored headband.

The celebration was held to raise awareness about the importance of healthy rivers, how rivers impact every part of our life and how we impact rivers.

One of the ways they hope to continue to spread awareness is by the newly painted storm drains that will be placed all over Topeka.

“Just in the city limits of Topeka, we have approximately 5,000 storm drains with man hole covers on them,” said Director of Conservation and Education Dennis Dinwiddie. “There’s actually an environmental message on there to ask you to don’t dump anything in here because it drains directly to the Kansas river.”

