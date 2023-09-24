Teen on homemade motorcycle seriously injured after collision with semi

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEYENNE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager on a homemade motorcycle was seriously injured after they pulled out in front of a moving semi-truck in rural Northwest Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of 1850 Road 25 in Bird City - less than a mile north of County Road R in Cheyenne Co. - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1997 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Edgar L. Carpenter, 59, of Bird City, had been headed north on County Road 25. However, a teenager on a homemade motorcycle exited a driveway in front of the semi and was struck.

KHP has not released the identity of the teen, however, they were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Carpenter escaped the crash without injury and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Law enforcement officials said no further information about the teen or the incident will be released.

