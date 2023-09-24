Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors

Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.(AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was reported earlier that Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

It looks like Swift threw the ball back in his field--see what we did there--and attended today’s game.

Dating rumors have been swirling around the two since Kelce attended her concert in Kansas City, intending to give her a friendship bracelet along with his phone number.

Earlier this week, Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce, seemingly confirmed the two were dating, however, Travis cleared it up.

“I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.”

With Swift making her appearance today, hopefully Kelce can finally give her that friendship bracelet.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two people have been hospitalized following a three-vehicle fatality...
One dead, two hospitalized following three-vehicle fatality crash in Marshall Co.
A motorcycle wreck has traffic blocked on Wanamaker Rd.
Wanamaker blocked off following motorcycle wreck
A driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing a two-vehicle injury crash in Wyandotte County.
Driver falls asleep leading to two-vehicle injury crash in Wyandotte Co.
Two people are dead following a structure fire in Lyon County.
Two dead following house fire Friday morning in Lyon County
A new survey from 2022, shows the Federal Trade Commission received more than 1.1 million...
Experts warn identity theft is on the rise nationwide

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
FILE
Weekend rollover crash sends Reading teen to local hospital
FILE
$25K grant to support programs through the Lawrence Farmers’ Market
FILE
Teen on homemade motorcycle seriously injured after collision with semi