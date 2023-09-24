Sunny and warm for the next several days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will remain very warm over the next few days, at least for late September standards. Highs in the upper 80s to even the lower 90s will be possible as we close out September and start the month of October.

Rain chances over this time will be extremely low, with chances remain below 10% all the way through next weekend.

Today

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

