Single-vehicle crash on I-335 in Osage Co. injures three Iowa residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A single-vehicle accident on I-335 in a construction zone in Osage Co. leaves three Iowa residents with minor injuries.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs, the accident happened at mile marker 155 at around 4:55 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. The vehicle, a 2014 Toyota Tundra, was driving northbound through a construction zone, which turned the interstate into a two-lane roadway.

According to the KHP, the driver, Maria Garcia Escobedo, 39, of George, Iowa, thought she was driving the wrong way in the construction zone and went through a closed road where the roadway stopped and a gap between the road and the surface of the bridge appeared. Escobedo drove over the gap, causing heavy damage to the truck’s undercarriage and damaging all four tires.

The driver as well as the passengers, Christian Garcia Escobedo, 20, of Hull, Iowa and Victor Torres, 46, of George, Iowa, all sustained minor injuries. The KHP also notes one juvenile was in the vehicle, whose status is unknown to protect the juvenile’s data.

All occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.