Overnight shooting believed to be connected to 2022 attempted murder

Perry man arrested
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is behind bars for attempted murder after an overnight shooting in Lawrence was believed to be connected to a 2022 attempted homicide.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, emergency crews were called to the 2300 block of Packer Rd. with reports of gunshots in the area.

Dispatchers indicated that a witness reported a person in a vehicle had fired several shots at someone else standing near a business in the area. While officers were on the way, the victim called to report someone they knew had shot at them.

With help from the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Police Department said a suspect, identified as Travis C. Kopp, 38, of Perry, was found in Lecompton around 6:30 a.m.

LPD said investigators continue to collect evidence from the scene and gather more information about the incident. It is believed the shooting is connected to a September 2022 attempted homicide in the 3500 block of W. 24th St.

Lawrence repeat offender arrested, charged with attempted murder after police chase

In that incident, Steven C. Drake II allegedly fired a gun at a man with the intent of killing him. He was charged with attempted murder in the first degree. No injuries were reported as a result. Following a 4-day trial in July, a jury found Drake not guilty of the crime.

First responders noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Kopp was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on attempted murder in the first degree. As of 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, he remains behind bars with no bond listed.

