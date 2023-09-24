Local women honored during 35th annual Women of Excellence awards ceremony

Allison Marker with the YWCA said recognizing the contributions of women goes a long way in the fight for gender equality.
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 35th annual Women of Excellence honorees were recognized Saturday with an awards ceremony and gala.

“We’re recognizing phenomenal women in our community for their exceptional contributions not only in the workplace, but to our community,” said Allison Marker, director of community engagement for the YWCA of NE Kansas. “It is also the largest fundraiser for YWCA Northeast Kansas, so it allows us to raise crucial funds to support survivors and meet our mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.”

Lisa Davis was one of 25 women was at the Beacon in Downtown Topeka.

“I won the community award this evening for the works that I do at the church. I find different projects and things that we can do, mostly for the east side of town. So we give out prom dresses for free, we do a back to school fair. We’ve done a community baby shower. So I try to do things like that so that people can have that resource that aren’t able to pay for it.”

Davis says her volunteer efforts started during the flint water crisis.

I first started out with Flint, and they were needing water. So I started off doing a water drive. I thought that we were just gonna get some water and I could put it in a truck and we could take it up there. But I ended up with 25,000 bottles of water and I had to get a semi truck to take it up there.”

“When we think about lack of women in leadership at the corporate level and in government, when we think about gender disparities in terms of pay. When we think about the persisting discrimination. we have so much work left to do to empower women at all levels.”

