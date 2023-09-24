High-speed chase on Highway 75 leads to Auburn man’s drug arrest

HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - A high-speed chase along Highway 75 led to the arrest of an Auburn man after drugs were also allegedly found in his vehicle.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, deputies attempted to stop a black passenger car near 102nd St. and Highway 75 for speeding.

Law enforcement officials said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Samuel Traynham, 20, of Auburn, refused to stop and began a pursuit.

The Sheriff’s Office said Traynham sped east on K-214, continued through the City of Hoyt, and finally stopped in Hoyt City Park where he was arrested.

Traynham was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on:

Flee and elude law enforcement by reckless driving

Possession of a hallucinogenic drug

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Traffic violations

As of Sunday, Traynham remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

