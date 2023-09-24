Families raise money to bring bodies of missing Emporia women home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two families continue their attempt to raise enough money to bring the bodies of two women home to Emporia after they were reported missing but were later found dead in Colorado.

The Emporia Police Department announced on Sept. 11 that the family of Linda Estrada, 44, had reported her missing after she lost contact with them and did not return home from a trip to Colorado. The next day, the family of Amy Ford, 39, reported her missing as well. The two women were believed to have been together.

Throughout a 10-day search for the pair, law enforcement officials said they were able to ping the women’s cell phones which led them from Denver to a rural area south of Eads, Colo., in Kiowa Co. Ford and Estrada were found deceased on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

As of Sept. 24, one person of interest is in custody on unrelated charges. Their information has not yet been released pending the results of the ongoing investigation. The cause of death for both Estrada and Ford have also not been released as official autopsies also remain pending.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, Rachel Rios, Estrada’s sister, created a GoFundMe in which she stated the pair had been murdered. The families have both been saddled with the costs of bringing their loved ones’ bodies home.

“Linda was a loving, single mother raising her four young children alone,” Rios said. “This unexpected loss leaves irreparable grief and an uncertain future for her children.”

Rios noted that Estrada leaves behind eight children in total, including four minors, ages 15,13, 8 and 7.

“My sister was a beautiful person, inside and out,” Rios noted. “She was always willing to help others in need, whether it was mowing the grass or painting. She cared for her family and was always there for her kids. She was a caring and loving person.”

Rios said the proceeds of her GoFundMe will first be used to bring Estrada home, then to pay for the funeral and burial expenses. Any leftover funds will support her children.

As of 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, the GoFundMe for Estrada had raised $3,090 of its $25,000 goal.

Also on Thursday, a co-worker of Ford’s, Marlo Kearin, said a GoFundMe had been started in her name, the proceeds of which are set to be used for the return of her body as well. As of 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, this GoFundMe had raised $100 of its $10,000 goal.

To view the GoFundMe for Linda Estrada, click HERE.

To view the GoFundMe for Amy Ford, click HERE.

