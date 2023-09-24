Familiar faces light up screens in Topeka during Chiefs pregame ceremonies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Longtime viewers of 13 NEWS in Topeka may have recognized a familiar face in part of Sunday’s pregame ceremonies at Arrowhead Stadium.

Former WIBW anchor and reporter Stephanie Ramos sang the National Anthem before the Chiefs kicked off against the Bears. She now works at ABC News and serves as a major in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Some may recall that Ramos was also deployed to the Middle East during her time at channel 13.

Before Sunday’s game, Kansas State University men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang served as drum leader.

