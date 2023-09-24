Familiar faces light up screens in Topeka during Chiefs pregame ceremonies

Stephanie Ramos sings the national anthem ahead of the Chiefs-Bears game on Sept. 24, 2023.(WIBW/Vincent Lovergine)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Longtime viewers of 13 NEWS in Topeka may have recognized a familiar face in part of Sunday’s pregame ceremonies at Arrowhead Stadium.

Former WIBW anchor and reporter Stephanie Ramos sang the National Anthem before the Chiefs kicked off against the Bears. She now works at ABC News and serves as a major in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Some may recall that Ramos was also deployed to the Middle East during her time at channel 13.

Before Sunday’s game, Kansas State University men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang served as drum leader.

Sports director Vince Lovergine is currently at Arrowhead and will have a full report on the game tonight in 13 Sports.

