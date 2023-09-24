Crews respond to lightning fire in Lawrence following multiple I-70 collisions

Crews extinguish a small fire believed to have been started by a lightning strike on Sept. 22,...
Crews extinguish a small fire believed to have been started by a lightning strike on Sept. 22, 2023.(Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters responded to a house fire possibly started by a lightning strike in Lawrence after multiple collisions along I-70.

Crews with Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical said that they had a busy morning following an overnight storm on Friday, Sept. 22.

In addition to multiple vehicle collisions along I-70, crews were called to an area of Southwest Lawrence with reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found a home had possibly been struck by lightning which caused a small fire.

Crews noted that red dots on the below map indicate lightning strikes within a 15-minute window during the storm.

Lightning strikes over a 15-minute period during a storm that hits Lawrence on Sept. 22, 2023.
Lightning strikes over a 15-minute period during a storm that hits Lawrence on Sept. 22, 2023.(Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. No further information has been released about any collision response.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two people have been hospitalized following a three-vehicle fatality...
One dead, two hospitalized following three-vehicle fatality crash in Marshall Co.
A motorcycle wreck has traffic blocked on Wanamaker Rd.
Wanamaker blocked off following motorcycle wreck
A driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing a two-vehicle injury crash in Wyandotte County.
Driver falls asleep leading to two-vehicle injury crash in Wyandotte Co.
Two people are dead following a structure fire in Lyon County.
Two dead following house fire Friday morning in Lyon County
A new survey from 2022, shows the Federal Trade Commission received more than 1.1 million...
Experts warn identity theft is on the rise nationwide

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
FILE
Census: Rate of uninsured Kansans continues to rise without Medicaid expansion
FILE - Amy Ford (left) Linda Estrada (right)
Families raise money to bring bodies of missing Emporia women home
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks down the line of scrimmage during the...
Bears safety Eddie Jackson ruled out for game at Kansas City because of a foot injury