Crews respond to lightning fire in Lawrence following multiple I-70 collisions

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters responded to a house fire possibly started by a lightning strike in Lawrence after multiple collisions along I-70.

Crews with Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical said that they had a busy morning following an overnight storm on Friday, Sept. 22.

In addition to multiple vehicle collisions along I-70, crews were called to an area of Southwest Lawrence with reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found a home had possibly been struck by lightning which caused a small fire.

Crews noted that red dots on the below map indicate lightning strikes within a 15-minute window during the storm.

Lightning strikes over a 15-minute period during a storm that hits Lawrence on Sept. 22, 2023. (Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. No further information has been released about any collision response.

